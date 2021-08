Intenational Beer day | Why Beer is good for you | Oneindia News

Beer is one of the largely consumed alcoholic beverages across the globe, no matter which ever part of the world you are, you will find a bunch of friends chilling out on a few cold ones.

And as the world today celebrates International Beer day, lets talk a bit of its history, and how this is not at all bad for you, if you drink it in a responsible manner.

