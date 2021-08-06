Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom — Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian

"Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me," she told reporters earlier this week.
"I just want to be that inspiration"
"Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me," she told reporters earlier this week.
"I just want to be that inspiration"
Allyson Felix just became the most decorated female track athlete after winning bronze in the 400-meter final at the Tokyo..
Felix, who is tied with Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history, could surpass her this..