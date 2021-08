Srinagar clock tower lit up in tricolour ahead of Independence Day | Oneindia News

The clock tower of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was lit up in the tricolour ahead of Independence Day on August 15th.

The popular landmark known as Ghanta Ghar was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

#Srinagar #JammuKashmir #GhantaGhar