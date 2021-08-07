Chicago Festivals Called Into Question As Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Rise

In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day.
The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge.
By Rob Garver
