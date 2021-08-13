FDA permits booster shots for immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems. Eve Johnson reports.

The U.S. Food and Drug administration on Thursday gave a green light to COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

However, the FDA authorization applies only to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

And only for people with compromised immune systems. The U.S. follows other countries like Israel and Germany which have decided to offer a third shot as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.

When it comes to the general population, scientists are still divided over the question of whether boosters are a benefit.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been advocating for booster shots amid reports of breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated.

The FDA's authorization focuses on people who have had solid organ transplants or those with similarly compromised immune systems. Meanwhile, many countries are struggling to get access to even first vaccine doses.

The World Health Organization last week called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September.

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet on Friday and decide whether to give their approval to FDA's authorization.