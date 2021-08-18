COVID vaccine boosters could be administered as early as September

On Wednesday, federal health leaders announced the need for booster shots.
Pending approval from several agencies like the FDA, the shots could start by September 20 for those who got either two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
