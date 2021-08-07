Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett beam as they begin married life together
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony.The pair were beaming as they waved to photographers and cheering fans as they left the quaint rural church in Hampshire that hosted the wedding.They shared a kiss before departing the venue in a black Rolls Royce.