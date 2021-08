China to test 11.23 million people in Wuhan for Covid 19 | Oneindia News

China has stated that it will test 11.23 million people in Wuhan city after the cases of Covid 19 were on the rise.

Wuhan was the epicenter of Covid 19 in 2019.

.

Wuhan reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic cases.

