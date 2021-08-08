Ballymurphy families use annual march to oppose statute of limitations proposals

The families of victims shot dead by British soldiers in Ballymurphy have been joined by victims from all sides of the Troubles to voice their opposition to a proposed statute of limitations on legacy prosecutions.Ten people were killed in Belfast during a British Army operation in 1971.Families of the victims held their annual Time For Truth march in Belfast on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.