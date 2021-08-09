UK theatre company prepares to perform 'Peter Pan' next month after rehearsing ENTIRELY over Zoom

A theatre company is preparing to perform 'Peter Pan' next month after rehearsing the play ENTIRELY over Zoom ahead of opening night.Chameleon Productions, based in Hockley, Essex, have a cast of 49 youngsters aged between six and 18 years old who will be performing 'Peter Pan' on September 26.Due to the pandemic, the cast, who live in 12 different locations across the UK, have been rehearsing ENTIRELY over Zoom for the play since October 2020.Steve Hulse, 47, who founded the theatre company in January 2019, decided to arrange the production to keep the company alive over the lockdowns.Steve said: "I only actually know a handful of the cast personally through my company - the rest I only know through a window on the screen and I can't wait to meet them in person."It has been a huge task but the 49 youngsters involved have been amazing."There is some real young talent involved in this production and without a doubt, some of these young people will go on to have professional acting careers."This project has really highlighted that, despite some negative press that young people often receive, there are many who are an absolute delight."I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting and working with all of these youngsters on Peter Pan and I can't wait to see their live perfomances."After taking between 100 and 150 auditions over video call, Steve has been holding rehearsals three times a week over Zoom with the cast who have all sourced their own costumes.With two performances on the same day, all youngsters will be in both performances but as part of two teams so that the principal roles are taken on by a different actor in each performance.The iconic role of Peter Pan will be shared by two boys - Noah Abbott, 12, from Essex and Ronan Williams, 14, from Norwich. Josiah Capon, 15, and Elliot Royce, 17, will share the villainous role of Captain Hook, with Kitty Sudbery, eight, and Imogen Mead, 11, taking on the role of Tinkerbell. Talitha Lang, 12, and Jasmine Myatt, 15, star as the beloved Wendy alongside Joe Lewis, 13, as young John and Elijah Cooper, 10, and Zane Siddiqui, nine, as the youngest Darling kid Michael.Incredibly, the cast will only meet in person for three rehearsals on September 11, 12 and 25 before performing two live shows for a live audience on September 26.One of Chameleon Productions' adult members, Mark Spooner, is currently building the impressive set on which the play will be performed.The cast will be performing in the open air setting of Hockley Woods to provide a safer place for audience members during the pandemic opposed to an indoor theatre venue.Steve said: "Having the play performed outside will not only be safer but will also add a suitable backdrop for a show like Peter Pan."The outdoor setting will bring Neverland to life and hopefully give the audience a more intimate and interactive experience."I decided to have two actors each getting to be a principal role rather than just one - for instance, Peter Pan in the first performance will be a Lost Boy in the second and vice versa."The reason for this was that the talent was so great that I wanted everyone to have some limelight!

Also, if there was any illness, I'd have an understudy ready.Chameleon Productions is a theatre company with performers aged between 3 and 65 years old and impressively won the Prestige Award for Drama School of the Year for 2020/21.Tickets for 'Peter Pan in the Park' are still available with a percentage of sales being donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.You can purchase tickets here - www.chameleonproductions.co.uk