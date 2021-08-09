UK theatre company prepares to perform 'Peter Pan' next month after rehearsing ENTIRELY over Zoom

A theatre company is preparing to perform 'Peter Pan' next month after rehearsing the play ENTIRELY over Zoom ahead of opening night.Chameleon Productions, based in Hockley, Essex, have a cast of 49 youngsters aged between six and 18 years old who will be performing 'Peter Pan' on September 26.Due to the pandemic, the cast, who live in 12 different locations across the UK, have been rehearsing ENTIRELY over Zoom for the play since October 2020.Steve Hulse, 47, who founded the theatre company in January 2019, decided to arrange the production to keep the company alive over the lockdowns.Steve said: "I only actually know a handful of the cast personally through my company - the rest I only know through a window on the screen and I can't wait to meet them in person."It has been a huge task but the 49 youngsters involved have been amazing."There is some real young talent involved in this production and without a doubt, some of these young people will go on to have professional acting careers."This project has really highlighted that, despite some negative press that young people often receive, there are many who are an absolute delight."I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting and working with all of these youngsters on Peter Pan and I can't wait to see their live performances."This compilation was created on the 9th August 2021.