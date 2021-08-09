Hugh Jackman shares update on biopsy following skin cancer fears

Last week, the Wolverine actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed he had recently met with his medical team, and they took a sample of tissue from his nose to test for the disease, however the results came back inconclusive" meaning he would have to undergo further tests in the near future.
