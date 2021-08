London Bridge is not "falling down" as it stuck open due to a technical fault

A technical fault has left world-famous London landmark Tower Bridge stuck open on Monday Aug 9, 2021 afternoon, with cars and pedestrians unable to cross.

Videos posted on social media show the bascules stuck in an upright position after being opened to allow a tall ship to pass through.

According to the Tower Bridge tourism website, the bridge opens about 800 times a year.