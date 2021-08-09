'What he did to me was a crime,' Gov. Cuomo accuser says

Eleven women claim they were sexually harassed by New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo in a state attorney general report.
Hear what “Executive Assistant #1” had to say about why she filed a criminal complaint against the governor.
