Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget Focused on Climate, Social Programs

Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget, Focused on Climate, Social Programs. Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget, Focused on Climate, Social Programs. Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget, Focused on Climate, Social Programs. The budget plan was unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Aug.

9.

It focuses on a wide array of social programs including healthcare, .

Education.

Immigration and border security, .

... and clean energy.

At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there, Sen.

Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via AP News.

In order to pay for the plan, taxes would be increased for the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

Taxes would not be increased for Americans who make less than $400,000 a year.

For too many decades, Congress has ignored the needs of the working class, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor, Sen.

Bernie Sanders (D-VT), via AP News.

Now is the time for bold action.

, Sen.

Bernie Sanders (D-VT), via AP News.

Now is the time to restore faith in ordinary Americans that their government can work for them, and not just wealthy campaign contributors, Sen.

Bernie Sanders (D-VT), via AP News.

Senate Democrats are expected to unanimously agree to the budget resolution as soon as this week.

Legislation would then be required in order to ensure the tax and spending changes.

If the budget is passed, Senate Democrats would be able to pass such legislation with a simple majority, rather than the standard 60 votes.

Debate on the budget resolution will begin once the bipartisan infrastructure plan is approved by the chamber