United Nations calls rising global temperature a 'code red for humanity'

A major report by the United Nations on climate chance issued a dire warning.
The UN's panel on climate change finding the world is warming faster than previously thought.
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports.
Watch VideoEarth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that..