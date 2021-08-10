I'm A "Hot Piece Of Disabled Booty" - Will My Date Agree? | DATING DIFFERENT

ALEX DACY is a 27-year-old singleton born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - a progressive, genetic disease that causes muscle wasting and mobility problems. Currently living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Alex, a disability advocate who looks to break barriers and stereotypes, is new to the dating scene and hasn’t been in many serious relationships.

Alex told Truly: “I’m very independent.

I’m a workaholic and I like to go out and have fun but I’m never really in a serious relationship.” Today, Alex will be going on her first blind date and she doesn’t have many expectations.

“My ideal date would be a guy that is fun, and he's going to ride on the back of my wheelchair as I'll be driving to the sunset.” Will Alex finally meet the guy of her dreams?

Alex continued: “I know absolutely nothing about this guy.

I don't know what he likes.

I don't know what he does.

I just don't know anything, which I don't like because I'm a little bit of a control freak." But Alex oozes confidence, loves having fun and is prepared for anything that might come her way.

She admitted: “After all, this is about dating and disability.

So it's okay.

I know how to handle it.” Follow Alex Dacy https://www.instagram.com/wheelchair_rapunzel/ Follow Daniel Estrada https://www.instagram.com/sunnytali1/