Kyle: Grade inflation doesn't invalidate A Level results

Shadow Schools Minister Peter Kyle said there has certainly been inflation of A Level grades due to the Covid pandemic though it does not invalidate the results.

He described Education Secretary Gavin Williamson as incompetent, accusing him of failing to provide clear guidance to schools and students throughout the pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn