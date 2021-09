Explosion reported on Iran oil tanker at Syrian port, fire put out

Video shows an explosion on a ship at the port in Latakia, Syria, on Tuesday Aug 10, 2021.

Two people were lightly injured, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

TankerTrackers.com, an online service that tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil, identified the vessel as the Iranian oil tanker WISDOM.

The WISDOM has been used to transfer Iranian oil from Iranian tankers to Syria in the past, according to TankerTrackers.com.