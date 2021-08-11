Encouraging survivors of sexual harassment to come forward

This past March, when Governor Andrew Cuomo said he “never touched anyone inappropriately,” Brittany Commisso knew she had to say something.
The former executive assistant is one of 11 who said she was sexually harassed by the governor.
This past March, when Governor Andrew Cuomo said he “never touched anyone inappropriately,” Brittany Commisso knew she had to say something.
The former executive assistant is one of 11 who said she was sexually harassed by the governor.
Time’s Up President Tina Tchen on Monday acknowledged the “lack of trust” survivors have in the organization after its..