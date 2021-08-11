Face Of Power In New York Shifts With Kathy Hochul Set To Become Governor

With Kathy Hochul becoming governor, the face of power within New York will shift.
Political strategists say it better reflects the changing demographics of the state; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew..
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on what the state Assembly is planning should the governor remain defiant in the face of..