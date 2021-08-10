NY Gov. Cuomo Announces Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation during a press conference held on Aug.

10.

His resignation is effective in 14 days.

It comes after an investigation conducted by the office of NY Attorney General Leticia James concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'.

And therefore that’s what I’ll do.

I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'.

Despite the conclusions of the investigation, Cuomo stuck a somewhat defiant tone.

My instinct is to fight through this controversy, because I truly believe that it is politically motivated.

I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'.

In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.

, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News.

There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate, and I should have — no excuses, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News.

Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing state government should be doing, and I cannot be the cause of that, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News.

In a statement, Attorney General James thanked Cuomo for his service ... ... and hailed the shift in state power to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day.

, NY Attorney General Leticia James, via Yahoo News.

We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state, NY Attorney General Leticia James, via Yahoo News