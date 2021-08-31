Cuomo's Legal Battles Could Potentially Cost Taxpayers $9.5 Million

ABC News reports that despite resigning from office, disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s legal problems are probably far from over.

According to ABC News, no matter what happens next, taxpayers will likely end up paying a hefty price.

The Associated Press reports that the state of New York has already agreed to pay up to $9.5 million to lawyers representing and investigating Cuomo and his administration.

That total includes up to $5 million for lawyers representing Cuomo’s office, .

Up to $3.5 million for lawyers investigating sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat.

And at least $1 million for lawyers hired as part of an impeachment investigation.

ABC News reports that legal fees for Cuomo’s private attorney, Rita Glavin, are being paid by his campaign committee.

It will now be up to Cuomo’s successor, Gov.

Kathy Hochul, whether the state will continue to pay for the former governor and his administration's defense lawyers.

Cuomo is now facing the possibility of civil lawsuits from multiple women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

Federal prosecutors are investigating his administration’s handling of nursing home death data.

He’s also facing a state ethics commission inquiry