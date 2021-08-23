Gov. Cuomo's Resignation Marks Transition Of Power In New York
Gov. Cuomo's Resignation Marks Transition Of Power In New York

Monday marks the transition of power in New York.

As Gov.

Andrew Cuomo spends his last day at the helm, his replacement -- Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul -- prepares to take the reigns.

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has all the details.