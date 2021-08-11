A disabled chick and a bulldog love to snuggle up together!

A disabled chick and a hulking bulldog love to snuggle up together after becoming "best pals".

Little Cross Beak was born with a genetic deformity that means his top and bottom beaks are growing in opposite directions.

As a result, he lives indoors with his owners, their five little children - and ten-year-old pooch Bullseye.

Over the past month, the aptly-named Cross Beak and Bullseye have struck up the most unlikely and affectionate friendship.

Every day when the baby bird is let out for food he can be seen hopping up onto his pal's shoulder, where he sits for minutes on end.

Bullseye positions his enormous body so that the eight-week-old bantam can hop on and patiently sits there enjoying the good company.

Owner Portia Bowman, 29, said: "We couldn't believe it when we first saw Cross Beak just sitting on Bullseye, it was so funny.

"He seems to have taken a real shining to him.

"Cross Beak will jump onto his bed when he's sleeping and get nice and comfy, while Bullseye sits there really still.

"I don't know whether it's for warmth or just closeness but they seem to enjoy themselves.

"We all love watching it, it's hilarious." She added: "I'm glad they've got each other because they're great company for one and another, they're a cute pair" Portia decided to get chickens over the summer as a fun pet for her little ones and as a way to teach them about animals.

She said: "We saw this little one whose beak hadn't formed properly, the top and bottom were crossed, and felt really sorry for him.

"We wanted to give him a chance and a home to go to." The family of five, including Destanie, 10, Sapphire, nine, Raiden, four, and one-year-old twin girls Marvel and Raven, took Cross Beak home with three other chicks.

They learned he has something called 'scissor beak', which is a deformity that can occur in baby chicks.

It happens when the top and bottom of the beak grow in opposite directions instead of aligning normally, making it difficult for them to eat.

Sadly this has left Cross Beak, a Polish chicken, severely undersized and around half the weight he should be at eight weeks old.

As a result, while his brothers and sisters are living outside, he has to remain in a large cage in the kitchen with Bullseye.

Portia said: "Even though he's small, Cross Beak is full of character.

"He's very fun and cheeky, which I think is what makes him go and play with Bullseye like he does." And the pair may be stuck together for good, as Cross Beak may never be big or strong enough to live outside.

Portia said: "I think he'll always be a house pet because if he goes outside the other chickens might bully him because he's small.

"I'm not sure he'll mind too much as he seems quite happy where he is with Bullseye."