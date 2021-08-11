Thai police car on fire amid anti-government protests

Video shows a police car was on fire in the area of the Din Daeng Triangle in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday Aug 11, 2021 as protesters defy in demonstrations in the capital to express anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's administration.

The protesters stopped outside buildings linked to cabinet members or supporters of Prayuth to call for resignations, accusing the government of mismanaging the pandemic and abusing its power to silence critics.