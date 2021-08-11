Report: Calif. To Require All Teachers To Be Vaccinated Or Undergo COVID Testing

Gov.
Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Wednesday that all teachers in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, Politico reports.
Gov.
Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Wednesday that all teachers in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, Politico reports.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that all teachers and school staff in California will have to be either vaccinated against..