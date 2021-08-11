Top 20 Onstage Freakouts By Musicians

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable times that a musician lost their cool during a performance - whether because they were provoked, or for no apparent reason at all.

Are you not entertained?!

Are you not entertained?!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable times that a musician lost their cool during a performance - whether because they were provoked, or for no apparent reason at all.

Our countdown includes Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Axl Rose, Nickelback, Rob Zombie, and more.

Which of these do you find justified?

And which are just straight up crazy?

Let us know in the comments.