Boulder City is less than 30 miles from Las Vegas, but the charming town feels like a world away.

Boulder city is less thanVegas, but the charming toaway.

The small town, Bighome to a lot of Nevada hishops, experiences and eatappreciated most was the atown.

It doesn't put on anis with the Boulder City Hand says that the city thahas simply been true to hiit unique actually is it'sof the few places that relevent and as the sort of shistory and that was the cDam.

And so many of the wofamilies.

So while they wechurches and schools and,to go.

So whenever the conand their families decidedroute, that makes it sortThey were always that theyinto the town.

Boulder citand several of those structoday, including the colonDam hotel that is locatedThe historic building worka restaurant and is home tof the men and women who bCity didn't exist prior tothe dam.

It was built in oworkers that constructed tthe story mostly of thosedid was we looked at whatstory they told it hooverabout the engineering andthings like that.

And thenwith the story of the peopThe museum features interaauthentic artifacts that iof people that lived herecan listen to those.

Thereto operate to bring it ovepretend like you're pourinto get in Boulder City, yopass and had to be stampedthroughout the museum andyou'll see the Boulder CitThe gallery shares only lofrom nevadans where visitobit of everything.

Peopleof pay for a space here.

Sand they'll see everythingpottery, glass, wood, oilsarthur is where Gina Marvicommunity field.

We heardwhen we were on vacation aVegas and we came out herethe dam and we love the plsame size of the city thatwe retired.

And we've beena house in 2011.

So it's avery low key and you know,have to lock your door.

Itcommunity outside the Boulspot more antique stores amain drive through the hiswith an array of cute cafeeateries in the area is thThe walls are lined with sinside the restaurant thatand lunch items. Guy Fiericafe in his earlier days odrive ins and dives tv shocafe in his earlier days oJust about a block away, yDam brewing company.

It'samerican cafe menu and outcourse, a list of hometownof town continued the citywith the Veterans MemorialState Railroad Museum guestrains along old school rawalking through a museum aCity wouldn't be completeLake Mead National Recreatcourse to hoover Dam.

Thea 15 minute drive on us 93make sure to stop at Hemina view of Nevada's desertCity has something for eve