Daily Dividend Report: WEN,NDSN,KSS,UNH,PRU

The Company believes that its strengthening liquidity position, along with the momentum it is seeing in its business, supports this increase, while still leaving flexibility to invest in growth.

Wendy's announced a 20% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to 12 cents per share, payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

The number of common shares outstanding as of August 4, 2021 was approximately 223 million.

Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 31 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 per common share from $0.39.

The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, the Board of Directors of Kohl's declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable September 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2021.

The UnitedHealth board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid on September 21, 2021, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on September 13, 2021.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.