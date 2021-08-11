Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SPLK

Year to date, Splunk has lost about 12.8% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.6%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 308.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.7% on the day.