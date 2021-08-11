Parents plan to sue Diocese of Venice over mask mandate in schools

A group of parents are planning to sue the Diocese of Venice over the mask requirement in schools.

ACHIEVE WITH THIS LAWSUIT?THEY TELL ME THEIR ONLY GOAL ITO PUT A STOP TO THE MASKMANDATE.ONE PARENT I SPOKE WITH IN PORTCHARLOTTE TELLS ME HIS KIDSSTILL AREN’T BEING ALLOWED INSCHOOL BECAUSE THEY WON’T WEARMASKS, AND HE THINKS THEY NEEDTO BE ACCOMMODATED.JOE ALVA TELLS ME IT WASEMOTIOL NAWHEN HE BROUGHT HISCHILDREN TO SCHOOL MONDAYMORNING."Our kids knew that they mtoslikely weren’t going to get outof the car, so they startedcrying.

You know, we left."(8WE LEARNED OTHER STUDENTS WHOWERE NOT WEARING MASKSERE WTURNED AWAY.ALVA IS ONE OF SEVERAL PARENTSWHO OPPOSE THE MASK MANDATE ATALL OF THE SCHOOLS IN THEDIOCESE OF VENICE.AND ATTORNEY Robert Foho SAYS,HE’S IN THE RIGHT."The school needs to providesome accommodation for thesestudents who claim, and shouldprovide them with an opportunityto claim either a religious ormedical exemption in response tothis requirement."(1)0sFOHO BELIEVES THE MASK MANDATEIS IN VIOLATION OF THE PARENTSBILL OF RIGHTS, SIGNED EARLIERTHIS YEAR BY GOVERNOR RonDesantis.Robert Foho, AttorneyRepresenting Parents: "That lawprotects the rights of paresntto make and direct healthcaredecisions and medical decisnsiofor their children.

It includes,for example, an exemptionagainst immunizationrequirements.

So that provisionspecifically protects the rightto choose not to mask tirhechildren."(18s)THAT’S WHY FOHO SS AYHE AGREEDTO REPRESENT PARENTS LIKE ALVAAS THEY FIGHT TO GET THEIR KIDSBACK INTO SCHOOL, WITHOUT MASKS."Enough is enough.

There’tosmany decisions being made backedby zero science."(6s)FOHO SAYS HE PLANS TO FILE THATLAWSUIT LATER THIS WEEHE SAYS THEY’RE ONLY SEEKING ANINJUNCTION TO END THE MANDATE.I REACHED OUT TO THE DIOCESE FORA COMMENT, BUT I D