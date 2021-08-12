Polish lawmakers pass controversial media bill

Polish lawmakers advanced a bill on Wednesday that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, leading to a swift denunciation from the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies.

Polish lawmakers have passed a bill that may mean the end of a major TV channel critical of the government.

The government say the bill's needed to stop countries like Russia and China from taking control of Polish media.

But opponents see it as a way to push U.S. media giant Discovery from selling TVN24, the most-watched independent channel in Poland, and say the bill is an attack on media freedoms. Earlier this wee, thousands of Poles took to the streets in protest of the proposed changes.

They gathered outside parliament - and in cities across the country.

Discovery's ownership is also one of the largest investments by the U.S. in Poland.

However, the new bill would change the rules for foreign ownership of broadcasters, and could put a stop to Discovery's control of TVN.

It also comes just before the channel's license is set to expire next month.

Its passage drew swift condemnation from Washington, one of Warsaw's most important allies.

One opposition lawmaker says future U.S. investments in the country could also be at stake.

"Today it concerns one of the TV stations - we all know which one it is - but in fact it affects the security of Poland, because no normal investor will want to invest in a country where in one evening a law can be passed de facto ejecting capital from an allied country." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was 'deeply troubled' by the bill, and said it may undermine what he called Poland's 'strong' investment climate.

But a spokesman for Poland's government dismissed criticisms, saying the government had the right to regulate questions about capital.