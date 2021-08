Thursday morning storms, another round possible Thursday evening

THE PHOTOS.NOW, OF COURSE, AS LONG AS IT'SSAFE TO TAKE THEM.AS WE START OFF THE DAY, WE ARESTARTING OUT AGAIN WITH MORETHUNDERSTORMS IN THE AREAINCLUDING SOME RAIN HERE ITHN EVALLEY, BUT THE AREAS OF BIGGESTCONCERN RIGHTOW N ARE SOME OFROU SPOTS JUST NORTHEAST OF THEPHOENIX METRO WHERE WE HAVEFLASH FLOOD WARNINGS, ONE INEFFECT AROUND BART LEFT LAKE, INPLACE UNTIL 8:.15ANOTHER FLASH FLOOD WARNINGAROUND THE TONTO BASIN WHEREHEAVY RAIN CONTINUES TO FALL ANDSOUTH OF THERE A NEW FLASH FLOODISSUED COVERING APACHE JUNCTION.WEAV HE HAD HEAVY RAIN MOVINGFROM THE VALLEY UP INTO SOME OFTHE HIGHER TERRAIN SPOTS ANDWASHES ARE LIKELY FLOWING BUT WEALSO HAVE BNUR SCARS TO BECONCERNED WITH INCLUNGDI THEBUSH FIRE BURN SCAR AND THAS T'WHAT'S INCREASING THAT FLOODINGTHREAT.SO YOU'LL NOTICE I TOOK OFFRADAR ANDUT P IN SOME OF OURBURN SCAR LOCATIONS SO YOU GET AGENERAL IDEA.ESSENTIALLY THESE FLASH FLOODWARNINGS ISSUED FOR SOME OFTHOSE AREAS THAT AREET GTINGHEAVY RAIN RIGHT OVER SOME O FTHOSE BURN SCARS AROUND THETONTO BASIN SOUTH OF STATE ROUTE88 AND THOSE ARE THE AREAS OFHIGHEST CONCERN NOW BECAUSEAGAIN, THAT HEAVY RAINS I LIKELYLEADING TO FLASH FLOODING.IF IT'S NOT HAPPENING ALREADY ITIS IMMINENT SO GET TO HIGHERGROUND IF YOU ARE NEAROM SE OFTHOSE BURN SCAR LOCATIONS ANDMAKE SURE THAT YOU'RE BEINGCAUTIOUS AS YOU ARE HEADING OUTTHE DOOR AS IST' LIKELY WE HAVEGOT RUNNING WASHES AND POSSIBLYSOME WATER ON SOME ROADWAYS INTHOSE AREAS, TOO.MEANWHILE, AS YOU LOOK AT THEVALLEY PICTURE, WE DO HAVE SOMESHOWERS NEAR ANTHEM AND ALSODEER VALLEY.SOME RNAI IN PARTS OF SCOTTSDALEDAN MESA AND APACHE JUNCTION BUTTHE HEAVIEST RAIN ANDTHUNDERSTORMS ARE NEAR ROOSEVELTLAKE AND THE HIGHER TERRAIN.IF YOU ARE SEEING LIGHTNING, ALOT TO THE NORTHEAST.IN MESA SOME POCKETS OF MODERATESHOWERS FALNGLI ALONG THE LOOP202 MOUNTAIN.FLDOO ADVISORIES WITHIN PORTIONSOF THE PHOENIX METRO AREA, SOMEOF THE AREAS THAT GOT HEAVY RAINYESTERDAY PICKING UP ENOUGH RAINTO SEE LOCALIZED LOW-LYINGFLOODING IN THOSE LOW-LYINGAREAS RATHER OR PONDING WATER ONTHOSE ROADWAYS.AGAIN, SOME OF THAT RNAIIMPACTING PORTIONS OF THE I17 UPNEAR DEER VALLEY AND ANTHEM.