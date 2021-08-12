Omar al-Bashir: Sudan 'to hand over' ex-president to ICC for war crimes trial

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
Sudan 'to hand over' Bashir for international war crimes trial
FRANCE 24 English
Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
The former Sudanese president is facing International Criminal Court charges of crimes against humanity and genocide. He has been..