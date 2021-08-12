FDA To Authorize Vaccine Booster Shots for Those With Weak Immune Systems

FDA To Authorize Vaccine Booster Shots, for Those With Weak Immune Systems. Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot could happen as soon as Aug.

12.

The emergency expansion applies to both two-dose vaccines administered in the U.S., .

Pfizer and Moderna.

The focus of the decision is for those who have received organ transplants, .

Though the authorization applies to anyone diagnosed with a weakened immune system.

An estimated three percent of Americans live with the condition.

The Biden administration has prioritized booster shots for vulnerable Americans.

Once approved by the FDA, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee will then consider its efficacy.

The CDC committee is scheduled to meet on Aug.

13.

Typically, doctors wait for CDC endorsement before they act on FDA approval.

Booster shots have already been administered to vulnerable citizens of several European nations.

In addition to the decision about third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The FDA is likely to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine sometime in September.

Guidance for vulnerable Americans who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose has yet to be released