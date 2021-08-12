Arnold Schwarzenegger to Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Screw Your Freedom’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has no patience for anti-mask and anti-vaxxers and he’s not afraid to make it known.

The former California governor spoke freely via a CNN panel posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

During the session, Schwarzenegger addressed the recent return of COVID-19 regulations amid the raging Delta variant.

There is a virus here — it kills people … and the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time …, Arnold Schwarzenegger, via Huffpost.

Schwarzenegger went on to speak to those who feel their “freedom” is being disturbed, telling them to “protect [their] fellow Americans.”.

He went as far as to call them “schmuck[s]” for refusing to wear a mask.

[You may think] ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.

, Arnold Schwarzenegger, via Huffpost.

Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something?

You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.

You are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you, Arnold Schwarzenegger, via Huffpost.

Schwarzenegger later compared mask mandates to traffic lights, pointing out that both are put in place so you don’t “kill someone else by accident.”.

We put the traffic light at the intersection so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident … You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here at this traffic light here, I’m going to go right through it.’ Yeah, then you kill someone else and then it is you[‘re] doing, Arnold Schwarzenegger, via Huffpost