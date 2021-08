'Surge' in pediatric respiratory illnesses at Prisma hospitals; Doctors urge vaccinations

AND ANOTHER SYSTEM WE AREWATCHING IN THE TROPICS.MICHAEL: CEDRIC, THANKS.SEE YOU SOON.NEW PATIENT NUMBERS FROM PRISMAHETHAL OFFICIALS TONIGHT.THEY SAY OVER 300 PEOPLE AREHOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19RITGH NOW WITHIN THE SYSTEM.THAT’S UP FROM 12 PATIENTS ONJULY 2.OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN 88% OFTHE CURRENT COVID PATIENTS INTHE HOSPITAL ARE N VOTACCINAD.TETONIGHT, WE’VE LEARNED 12PEDIATRIC PATIENTS AREIN THE HOSPITAL WITH THE VIRUS.HOSPITAL OFFICIALS SAY AS WITHADULT COVID CASES, THEHAVEYBEEN SEEING A RISE IN PEDIATRICCASES SINCE JULY.DOCTORS WITH TS HIMESSAGETONIGHT.