Taliban Forces Capture Kandahar; 3,000 U.S. Troops Deployed

Taliban fighters have captured Afghanistan's second- and third-largest cities.
Thousands of U.S. troops are on their way to help evacuated the U.S. Embassy; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
The armed group says its forces are in control of Kunduz, Sar-e-Pol and Taloqan as fighting rages in Afghan cities.
Afghanistan’s swift descent into violence following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops supporting the government has shocked..