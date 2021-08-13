24 Hours With Lil Huddy, E-Boy Extraordinaire

Lil Huddy's day is kicked off by a manicure (he's very selective about what colors he'll allow on his pinky nails) and rounded out by a studio session and some pick-up basketball with friends.

Director: Scott Perry Producer: Jordin Rocchi Producer, On-Set: Jackie Phillips DP: Ian Rigby Cam Op: Joshua Borgogni Editor: Evan Allan Sound: Vic Carrillo Production Assistants: Nicholle Navarro, Micah Henderson Filmed on Location: Casa Vega Production Manager: Emily Yates Senior Talent Manager: Tara Burke Post Production Manager: Marco Glinbizzi