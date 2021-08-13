WEB EXTRA: CDC Urges Pregnant People To Get Vaccinated, Says There Is New Data To 'Reaffirm The Safety Of Our Vaccines'

"For pregnant people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, we are strengthening our guidance and recommending that all pregnant people, or people thinking about becoming pregnant, get vaccinated." Thursday (8/12), Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "We now have new data that reaffirm the safety of our vaccines for people who are pregnant."