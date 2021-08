Eyewitness gives emotional account of Plymouth shooting

An eyewitness of the Plymouth shooting has given an emotional account of how she took shelter in a local pub as gunman Jake Davison rampaged around Biddick Drive in Keyham on Thursday evening.

Peggy Holliday hid under a pool table and was "hanging on for dear life" while the pub's owner locked the doors and closed the windows.

Report by Buseld.

