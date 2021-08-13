Skip to main content
Friday, August 13, 2021

Top 10 Recycled Scenes in Animated Disney Movies

Credit: WatchMojo
These pieces of art were so nice, they had to be used twice.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times Disney reused animation sequences in their feature-length theatrical-release films. Our countdown includes "One Hundred and One Dalmatians", "The Jungle Book", "Beauty and the Beast", and more!

