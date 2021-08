NORVA requiring attendees to be vaccinated

VENUE TO ANNOUNCE CHANGES INCOVID-19 PROCEDURES.

AND IMTOLD THE PHONES HAVE BEENRINGING LIKE CRAZY TODAY, WITHLOTS OF PEOPLE CHOOSINGREFUNDS OVER VACCINATIONS.AS AN AVID CONCERT OEGR, GABESUNDAY IS GLAD VENUES LIKE THENORVA ARE STEPPING UP THEIRCOVID-19 PRECAUTIONS.

GABESUNDAY/ CONCERT GOER 5641 ITHINK IT'S REALLY ACONVERSATION OF RESPONSIBILITYAND I LOVE TO SEE LOCALBUSINESSES STARTING TO TRY TOTAKE A LITTLEIT B MORERESPONSIBILITY ANDACCOUNTABILITY FOR THE ONGOINGPANDEMIC THE OWNERS OF NORFOLKCONCERT VENUE ARE NOWREQUIRING GUESTS TO PROVIDEPROOF OF VACCINATION OR ANEGATIVE COVID TEST TAKENWITHIN 72 HOURS OF THEIR SHOW.AND STARTING OCTOBER FIRST,ALL CONCERT GOERS AND STAFFWILL HAVE TO SHOW PROOF OFBEING FULLY VACCINATED TOATTEND NORVA EVNTES.

753 IDON'T MIND STEPPING OUT IF I'MWITH FRIENDS OR IN A SPACETHAT HAS T PROHEPERREQUIREMENTS AS FAR AS WHETHERIT'S VACCINATIONS OR FAILURETEST THAT'S NEEDED BEFORE YOUENTER ABRAHAM GEORGIA HASN'TBEEN TO A CONCERT IN 18 MONTHSAND ALSO HASN'T BEENVACCINATED.

YET, HE'S ALL INFAVOR FOR COVID PRECAUTIONS ATCONCERTV ENUES HE SAYS HE'SPLANNING ON GETTING A SHOT INTHE NEXT FEW WEEKS AS THEHIGHLY CONTAGIOUS DELTAVARIANT CAUSS EA SURGE INCOVID-19 CASES.

1126 SEEING ITMOVE AND MATRICULATE ANDDEVELOP IT DEFINITELY MADE THECONCERN AND MADE IT AN IMPETUSTO GET THE VACCINE NORVA ISN'TALONE, LIVE NATION WHICHOPERATES VETERANS UNITED HOMELOANS AMPHITHEATER IN VIRGINIABEACH WILL REQUIRING ALLARTISTS AND FANS TO EITHERSHOW PROOF OF COVIDVACCINATION OR A NEGATIVECOVID TEST STARTING OCTOBER 4.ABRAHAM GEORGIA/ CONCERT GOER843 I WOULD FEEL SOME TYPE OFHESITANCY IN REGARDS TOEVERYBODY NOT BEINGVACCINATED.

THERE'S OTHERPRECAUTIONS THAT SHOULD ORCOULD BE TAKEN TO HELPSEVENVENUES WHICH OPERATESNORFOLK VENUE LIKE CHRYSLERHALL AND SCOPE ARENA DOES NOTREQUIRE PROOF OF VACCNIATIONFOR ENTRY BUT SAYS IT WILLUPDATE PROTOCOLS IN ACCORDANCEWITH THE CITY MANAGER'SRECOMMENDATION S.

MEANWHILEATLANTIC UNION BANK PAVILIONIN PORTSMOUTH IS ENCOURAGINGMASKS FOR BOTH VACCINATED ANDUNVACCINATED FANS AT ITSOUTDOOR CONCERT VENUE AND SAYSTHEY WOULD REQUIRE PROOF OFVACCINATION OR A NEGATIVECOVID IF A PERFORMING ARTISTREQUESTED.NORVA SAYS IT CANNOT DOREFUNDS TODAY.

BUT THEY WILLBE SENDING UPDATED INFORMATIONTO TICKET PURCHASERS ABOUT HOWTHEY CAN GET THEIR MONEY BACK.ONE THING TO NOTE, ARTIST WILLNOT BE REQUIRED TO FOLLOW THESAME VACCINATION POLICY.

EAGPRESENTS, WHICH IMPLEMENTEDTHE POLICY ACROSS ITS OWNEDVENUES SAYS IT IS STRONGLYENCOURAGING ARTISTS TO GETVACCINATED INSTEAD.

