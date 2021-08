4,009 new cases of COVID-19

Friday, Kentucky reported 4,009 new cases, making this the 10th highest day of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

NEWS FROMFRANKFORT...THE STATE ISCONFIRMING MORETHAN 4-THOUSANDNEW CORONAVIRUSCASES TODAY.TAKE A LOOK... 4,009NEW CASES.THAT'S THE HIGHESTWE'VE SEEN SINCEMID-JANUARY.929 OF THE NEWCASES ARE AMONGPEOPLE 18 ANDYOUNGER.THAT'S NOTABLESINCE SO MANY KIDSWENT BACK TOSCHOOL THIS WEEK.ANOTHER HIGHNUMBER IS A DOZENNEW COVIDDEATHS... AND THEPOSITIVITY RATE ISNOW NEARING 12,IT'S AT 11-POINT-8-3PERCENT.NANCY:COVID CASES AREWAY UP INLEXINGTON AS WELL.THE LEXINGTON-FAYETTE COUNTYHEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS171 NEW CASESWERE REPORTEDYESTERDAY.THATS THE MOSTREPORTED CASES INONE DAY SINCEFEBRUARY 15....BEFORE VACCINESWERE AVAILABLEFOR MOST PEOPLE.THE CITY'S 7-DAYROLLING AVERAGE ISUP TO 133 CASES ADAY.THERE WERE ALSO 2NEW DEATHSREPORTED--BRINGING THE TOTALSINCE THE PANDEMICBEGAN IN MARCH2020 TO 329.