2021 Toyota Corolla shows off a sleek exterior and interior

The 2021 Toyota Corolla enters its second year of a new generation.

This new Corolla is more pleasant to drive, more handsome to look at, and much nicer to be in.

The Corolla also makes overtures to the enthusiast set, but doesn’t quite present a threat to drivers’ favorites such as the Mazda3, the Volkswagen Golf, or sportier versions of the Honda Civic.

The Corolla is now offered in both sedan and hatchback body styles, and there’s a Corolla Hybrid.

The Corolla sedan was redone for 2020, following the all-new hatchback that arrived for 2019.

An Apex Edition is new for 2021.

It gets a sportier suspension and more aggressive styling.

The rest of the Corolla lineup gains Android Auto, rear side airbags and some trims gain blind-spot monitoring.