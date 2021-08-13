Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Britney Spears' Conservator

Britney Spears' fight to regain control of her life has been steadily accelerating.
While the pop star's battle to end her conservatorship is far from over, her dad Jamie Spears has now agreed to step down.
Britney Spears' fight to regain control of her life has been steadily accelerating.
While the pop star's battle to end her conservatorship is far from over, her dad Jamie Spears has now agreed to step down.
Despite reports, Jamie has not yet agreed to step down as conservator of his daughter's estate
According to a legal response obtained by CNN on Aug. 12, Britney's father, Jamie, has decided to step down as conservator after..