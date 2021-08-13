Father Of 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In The Bronx Desperate For Answers
Father Of 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In The Bronx Desperate For Answers

There's heartache for the family of a 7-year-old girl who was found dead in the Bronx on Tuesday.

So far, no one has been charged.

CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke to the little girl's father, who is desperate to know what happened.