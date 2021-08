Jennifer Hudson on Playing the Legendary Aretha Franklin in New Biopic Respect

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson hit the red carpet earlier this week for the LA premiere of Respect , a biopic on the late legend Aretha Franklin.

J.Hud stunned in a custom purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, channeling the Queen of Soul.

Franklin personally picked the two-time Grammy winner to play her, one that Hudson calls her dream role.

'For her to pick me to do this is beyond a blessing, a dream, an honor,' Hudson said on the big night.