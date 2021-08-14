Missouri State Fair underway with COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site

THAT MESSAGE ALSOBEING MADE AT THEMISSOURI STATE FAIR INSEDALIA.KSHB 41 NEWS REPORTERNICK STARLING TOOK ATRIP DOWN THERE TO SEEHOW THE FAIR ISOPERATING IN THE MIDSTOF THE PANDEC.MIAND HOW LOCAL HEALTHDEPARTMENTS HOPE TOGET MORE PEOPLEVACCINATED.THE THRILL OF A DERITHE SMELL OF A BARNFULL OF PIGS..AND OH YESTHE TAE STOFFRIEDWHATEVERMAKES THE PERFECT RECIPEFOR A STATE FAIR.Angela Douglas, lives in SedaliaWhatri bngs you tohe tMissouri State Fair?

The fd.ooThe rides.Barbara Young, came to the fair.I like to go though thebuildings and see all the newstuff.THOUSANDS WALKEDAROUND THEFAIRGROUNDS INSEDALIAAS IT WASCANCELLED LAST YEAR'SDUE TO THE PANDEMIC.Angela Douglas, lives in SedaliaWhen the fair get here, yeah,we're here spending money.BUT AS THIS FAIR ISTAKING PLACETHEAMOUNT OF COVID-19CASES CONTINUE TOSURGINE OUR AREASOTHE PETTIS COUNTYHEALTH DAREPTMENT SETUP A VACCINATION CLINICTO TRY AND GET AS NYMAPEOPLE VACCINATED ASPOSSIBLE.JoAnn Martin, Administrator forthePettis County Health CenterFor the people who visit thefair this may be their break ina very long summer if they areinvoedlv in agriculture.

And somany of our familiesor wfrom morning to night.IN PETTIS COUNTYONLY31-PERCENT OF ITSPOPULATION IS FULLYVACCINATEDAVERAGG IN20-30 COVID-19 CASES ADAY.SOME TAKING ADVANTE AGOF THIS OPPORTUNITY TOGET VACCINATED.Tony Gracyalny, got vaccinatedMe I would have toak me anappointment at like aWalgreens or something andthey say make an appointntmeanywhere else to but I meanjust being able to cominehere and say her can I get accvaine it's safe and it's fineyeah absolutely I think that'sway more convenient.WITH THE DELTA VARIANTACCELERATING IN THISCOMMUNITYFAIR-GOERERS HAD MIXEDOPINIONS ON BEING OUTHEAngela Douglas, lives in SedaliaWas there any hesitation thisyear to go to the fair?

No notat all, I got my vaccination soIanme I'm pretty cool.Ann Faaborg, lives in ColumbiaI'm a littler nervous because ofCOVID there's not a lot ofmasks being worn, I havemine I'm wearing insidebuildings and things like that.REPORTING IN SEDALIANICK STA